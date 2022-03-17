The Ministry of Economy, UNDP and GIZ are strengthening cooperation with states and municipalities to advance Mexico’s 2030 Agenda at the local level.

Mexico City. On this Thursday, February 3, the National Training Strategy for States and Municipalities on the 2030 Agenda was launched, with the presentation of the report “Development in Mexico and COVID-19: Challenges after a year and a half of health emergency UNDP Mexico.

The State and Municipal National Training Strategy is the result of inter-institutional cooperation between the Executive Secretariat of the National Council for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the United Nations Development Program in Mexico and the German Cooperation Agency GIZ (GIZ).

The objective of this initiative is to promote the socialization of basic knowledge about the 2030 Agenda, as well as to use the various tools that exist to integrate the 2030 Agenda into the local governance cycle.

This strategy is a multi-stakeholder effort by offering three types of training: basic concepts, planning tools, and local volunteer reports. It combines various institutional efforts to integrate the 2030 Agenda at the local level, promoting the use of existing tools with a long-term approach to developing and strengthening capacities at the local level.

Interested persons can follow the social networks of the three institutions or send an email to: [email protected] for access to registration links for courses available throughout 2022.