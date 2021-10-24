The Other Way Film Festival will open its seventh edition in 10 cities

The Standard Sustainable Progress Festival, The Other Way Film Festival, kicks off next Thursday, October 21 with an opening session, in cooperation with Greenpeace, which will be held simultaneously in 10 cities, including Valladolid. It will be 8:00 pm Broadway Cinemas (Valladolid) With the national screening of the film Dear future children.

The opening film of the German director Franz Bohm Endorsed by public awards at prestigious festivals such as Hot Docs and Max Ophüls Preis or the International Film Festival and Human Rights Forum, it shows the struggle of three young activists working to change injustices in different parts of the world: Hong Kong, Chile and Uganda.

In the face of mounting riots around the world, Dear future children A film about the new generation that is at the heart of this seismic political transformation. We’ll see how Ryan protests for social justice in Chile, Bieber fights for democracy in Hong Kong and Hilda faces the devastating consequences of climate change in Uganda. Faced with near impossible odds and dealing with the staggering impact their activism has on their personal lives, we will ask these three young women why they keep fighting. A movie about the next generation of Next Generation productions.

This show will be seen simultaneously in 9 other Spanish cities: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Malaga, Mallorca, Pamplona, ​​Seville, Toledo and Vigo. Thus, the festival brings the festival experience to the national level not only in digital form, but also in person. In addition, the Catalan viewer will be able to follow the programming of the The Other Way Film Festival from October 21 to 28 in an online format. Specifically, the official section will be available through the festival’s online platform, and the Impact section can be seen on Filmin.

The Other Way Film Festival celebrates its seventh edition from October 21-28 at the following venues: Cineteca Madrid, Cines Golem Madrid, Filmoteca Española, Sala Equis, Institut français de Madrid, mk2 Cine Paz, Filmin and the festival’s online platform. Under the slogan “Let’s Join Hope”, a program is presented to bring other truths closer through the most interesting and surprising stories, as well as to spread a kind of life in harmony with our planet.

In total, 37 titles can be viewed, divided into documentaries, feature films and short films on topics such as climate change and climate justice, biodiversity loss and the connection between humans and other species. Of this selection, 17 documentaries will enter the competition: eleven in the Official Division and six in the Impact Division. Their nationalities come from countries as diverse as Spain, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Switzerland, the United States, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Brazil, Colombia, Chile or China.

The 7th edition of the Other Way Film Festival has the institutional support of the Ministry of Culture (ICAA), the Community of Madrid and the sponsorship of the documentary channel Odisea, Signus Ecovalor, Gosuac, El Gatoverde Producciones and Institut français. Join as collaborators: Film Madrid, Greenpeace, Casa Árabe, Fiction That Changes the World, Tigirides, Viv La Vida Yoga, Screen, Echo Event, Sirocco 2, Mariela Mughnani, Real Age, Human Conflict Transformation Center, SNAS, MK2 Cinema Buzz, AED , RosssCamm, Sustainable Landscaping, WWF, DOCMA, Impact Hub Madrid and Conofest.

The media collaborating, among which we find ourselves, are: EFE Verde, Ethic, Yorokobu, El Asombrario, La marea, Climática, Corresponsables, Sustainable City, Ecogestiona, El Guadarramista, The Social Good, It’s Not Cinema All That Glitters, Moobys, Le Cool.

More information about ticketing and programming at www.anotherwayff.com.

