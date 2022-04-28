The pandemic is not over in the US, as Anthony Fauci corrects

America’s leading epidemiologist, Anthony Faucibacktracked comments that the country has gone out of COVID-19 pandemic phaseHe confirmed that he had simply entered a stage in which he was Illness It is more “control”.

Certainly, we cannot say that the epidemic is over. “It’s not over,” he said. Fauci In an interview with the network CBS.

And so the expert retracted what he had said only a few hours ago in an interview on PBS News, in which he said: United State It was already “out of the epidemic phase” because there were no longer “tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths”.

Fauci made it clear this Wednesday that although the epidemic has continued, it is no longer so.seer“As before and now it is on stage”SlowerAnd much more ‘censored’.

At her daily press conference, a spokeswoman White HouseJen Psaki also denied that the epidemic was over and stressed that what Fauci wanted to say was that it is now in a “different” stage, with a number of infections.relatively under”.

In his original interview with PBS, Fauci He admitted that globally, “there is no doubt that the epidemic is continuing,” as he explained that there are still very rapid and widespread infections in different parts of the world.

According to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the daily new cases of COVID-19 in the United States do not exceed 60,000 in April, after the recovery experienced in January by the omicron variable, which exceeded one million new infections per day.

Likewise, those who died of the disease show a declining trend of less than 500 per day, and even with numbers below 100 on some days.

During the interview with PBS, Fauci was also asked about the effectiveness of the treatment chosen by the US government when treating covid-19, the antiviral pill Paxlovid, from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The epidemiologist stressed that it is a “highly effective treatment” and stressed that in clinical trials it was found that 90 percent of volunteers Those who received this treatment were protected from disease exacerbation and hospitalization.

Fauci said the government has many doses available and that there are places where a person can be tested COVID-19And, if positive, receive it Baxlovid Immediately, as the US Vice President did, Kamala Harriswhich confirmed his injury.

