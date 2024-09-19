The Peruvian influencer remains in critical condition in Uganda: her health continues to deteriorate due to malaria and diabetes

The Peruvian embassy in Egypt has sent a consular officer to Uganda to follow up on the situation of influencer Mayra Lazaro. (Creation: Infobae)

And through their social networks Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs And report the necessary measures to monitor the situation. Mayra LazaroA content creator known for her world travels and activism on women empowerment issues, the blogger is admitted to the International Hospital Kampala (IHK), Uganda, after suffering from health complications related to malaria and diabetes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the head of the consular section in Embassy of Peru in Egypt He traveled to Uganda to help Mayra after being informed of her health condition. The consular official is negotiating with Hospital medical staff To ensure that medical care is maintained in appropriate conditions.

Thus his journey across Africa lasted 7 months.

An influencer who has been traveling across different countries for several years documenting her experiences through them. Social NetworksHe was diagnosed with malaria about two weeks ago. Your health, already threatened by a condition Previously diagnosed with diabetesrapidly worsened. Currently, he remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kampala International Hospital.

The medical staff reported that he was injured. The state is still sensitive.Despite the efforts of the consular team and the hospital, the situation became more complicated due to the absence of R.Peruvian Diplomatic Representation in UgandaThis has led to delays in accessing accurate information and communicating with local authorities.

Mayra's prolonged hospitalization in Uganda also created chaos. High economic costMedical debt already exceeds Q/ 40 thousand, An amount that continues to increase with each day she stays in the hospital. Faced with this situation, Mayra's family started a fundraising campaign to cover her medical expenses.

forVercelli VasquezMayra's cousin said the family is facing increasing uncertainty. She expressed frustration with the hospital for not providing enough information about the exact costs of treatment or Mayra's international health insurance coverage.

“We are struggling with the insurance to cover the expenses, but the debts continue to grow and every day the uncertainty increases,” Vercelli commented. “They couldn’t find Myra’s international insurance card, but yesterday they managed to find it. We have sent emails to the insurance company, but they don’t answer us; they say they are waiting for the medical report from the hospital, but they haven’t sent it yet. “We want to understand what the insurance coverage is and how we can act to cover the costs.”



he Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru He confirmed that he remains in constant contact with Mayra's relatives and that the necessary support for her care in Uganda is still being arranged. The Peruvian authorities confirmed that the consular officer will remain in Uganda as long as Mayra's situation requires it.

The statement said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in constant coordination with Mayra’s relatives, to whom all the information provided by the doctors has been conveyed.”

In addition, they explained that “according to the medical staff caring for Mayra, her health condition is still delicate, but her recovery is expected. “The Peruvian consular official has coordinated with the hospital to ensure that your treatment continues in the best conditions.”

Mayra Lazaro is in an intensive care unit in an African country.

The fundraising campaign for Myra went viral. Social networks. The blogger’s followers, who accompanied her virtually throughout her travels and projects, responded to the situation by showing their support with messages and donations. The family posted several online bank accounts where donations can be made. Among them:

Continental Bank (BBVA):

– Account in Batin: 0011-0267-0201250245

– Owner: Vercelli del Socorro Vazquez Orozco

Bank of the Nation:

– Account in Naal: 04052676393

– Owner: Vercelli del Socorro Vazquez Orozco

Yabi – BCP:

– Number: 996589100

– Owner: Adela Orozco Carbajal.