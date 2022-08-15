The peso is falling after five days of gains

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The weak performance of the Chinese economy has intensified fears of a global recession, resulting in Strengthening the dollar against most currencies Like weight.

The Mexican currency in international markets is 19.88 pesos per dollar wholesalewhich means a decrease of 0.24%, or 5 cents, from the previous close, and its first decline since August 5, 2022, according to information from Bloomberg.

for this part, Retail dollars are sold for 20.39 pesos in bank windows0.30%, or 6 cents, above last Friday’s close, according to data published by CitiBanamex.

China’s retail sales for the month of July were disappointing with 2.7% yoy rising vs. 5.0% estimated, and the same happened with industrial production, which came in at 3.8% versus expectations of 4.6% y/y.

This may indicate that the slowdown in Europe and the United States reached the main engine of growth in the global economy in the third quarter of 2022, which opens a new front of risks.

New York stock markets are trading in positive territoryafter opening lower after some investors took profits after the advance in the previous week and awaited corporate reports for major retailers this week, such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot, which may send new signals that inflation has cut their margins.

for this part, The main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange recorded a slight decrease of 0.08%After three days of big gains.

OA

Threads

Read also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registration means acceptance of the terms and conditions

More Stories

Chelsea drew 2-2 with Tottenham in the London Classic

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Culture in Panama: What are the post office and telegraph offices in Panama doing in technological times? – Exclusive content

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The United States will boost trade with Taiwan and fly and sail through the strait

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The deputy director of the municipal police was shot dead

2 days ago Mia Thompson

JA Worldwide and JA Africa announce partnership with Z Zurich Foundation to create a bright, borderless future for African youth

3 days ago Mia Thompson

The Financial Future: The Economic Community of West African States and Financial Integration

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

BUAP, Foundation for Human Resource Training for Science – Urbano

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Monica Vergara has been expelled from the Mexican women’s national team

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp changes its name | the so-called | messenger | Facebook | target | Applications | Smart phones | metaverse | nda | nnni | sports play

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Putin offers weapons to allies in Latin America, Asia and Africa | world | Dr..

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

US detains 187 Cuban immigrants who arrived by boat | United State

2 hours ago Leland Griffith