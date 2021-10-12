The President of Brazil was refused entry to the football stadium for not being vaccinated against Covid-19

with the president Jair Bolsonaro complaining about not being able to enter the stadium, Santos Taking a break in flirting to land this Sunday’s win over Syndicate from Luiz Felipe Scolari, who does not find his way out of the bottom of the Brazil.

Wagner Leonardo, in injury time, gave the win (1-0) to Fabio Carrill fish, the first since August 1, when they beat the bottom with the same score Chapecoense. Since that match in Chapeco (South), São Paulo Alpinegros have collected nine league matches without a win (six draws, three defeats).

The 22-year-old defender is allowed to register Santos (28 units) will impose his house and advance by two points Bahia, the best-positioned team out of the last four in the table, the spots that send to Division Two. SyndicateMeanwhile, it is penultimate with 23 integers, although it has two fewer games.

ranking in Villa Belmero He had political noises. President Jair Bolsonaro, fan of Palm treesHe confirmed that he could not enter the stadium because he had not been vaccinated, which is one of the demands of the state authorities Sao Paulo to enter the sports field.

“They told me I should get vaccinated. Why?” said the president in a video posted by the Metropoles portal where he was seen without a sanitary mask. Skeptical about the spread of the epidemic that left more than 600,000 dead BrazilAnd Bolsonaro Not vaccinated against COVID-19 He has said he will be the “last” Brazilian to receive the vaccination.