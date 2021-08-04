The Prime Minister of Israel asked to vaccinate the population and comply with the new restrictions to avoid another complete isolation

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Menachem Kahane/Pool via Reuters)

Israel carried out a Rapid vaccination process And almost returned to normal, imposes again Restrictions to halt the continued increase in COVID-19 infections attributable to the delta variable, and do not rule out a new restriction if morbidity continues to rise.

The Cabinet on the Coronavirus, the government body that manages the pandemic, last night approved some restrictive measures to stem the escalation curve of infections that will come into effect on Sunday, such as Mandatory use of masks in outdoor gatherings of more than a hundred people or reducing face-to-face work to 50% in the public sector, in addition to encouraging private companies to do the same.

Avoid crowds and get vaccinated now. Otherwise, there will be no choice but to impose stricter restrictions including shutdown.”Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned.

A sign that reads: “For your own safety, you must wear a mask” – REUTERS/Amir Cohen/FILE PHOTO

“Avoid crowds and get vaccinated now. Otherwise, there will be no choice but to impose stricter restrictions including lockdown.”

In the face of an increase in infections, Israel again imposed mandatory indoor mask use at the end of June, just ten days after the standard was raised, although few people still comply with it in restaurants, supermarkets or on public transport. So, About 1,600 municipal inspectors are assigned to monitor compliance.

These new restrictions come when the spread of the delta variant, which is much more contagious, brought the number of new daily cases to 3,800 with a 4% positive rate. The number of patients admitted in critical condition has reached 230, after reaching zero in the country.

Israel has carried out one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world and about 60% of the population, out of a total of 9.3 million people, has been immunized, but the government estimates that about a million people have not yet wanted to be vaccinated.

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

From On August 20, the green lane will be fully operational againOnly residents who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative can access certain places, a system that was canceled after the vaccination campaign was successful.

With the promise of keeping the economy active, Israel has focused its response to this new wave of hunger on imposing travel restrictions on more and more countries, without reaching a complete closure of the borders.

Spain, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Turkey or Russia are among the list of prohibited countries, to which you cannot travel from Israel, and are punishable by a fine of 1,250 euros ($1482), and do not receive travelers from those places, even if Vaccinate them or have negative covid tests.

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Israel has also increased the list of countries considered at risk, to which you can travel but with mandatory quarantines, such as the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Greece, Egypt or Colombia, one step away from entering the red list.

(With information from EFE)

Read on: