The Reds beat the Portland Thorns on penalties to advance to the Women’s International Champions Cup final

The Monterey lines raised MX Women’s League beating Portland thistles away to settle in the final of the tournament Women’s International Champions Cup.

The significance of winning is that the women from Monterrey will now have the opportunity to face the best women’s club in the world at Olympic Lyon.

The Portland Thorns are currently the best team in Women’s National Football League And the last champions, and for the first time, a Liga MX team defeated one of the United States in an official tournament.

Riadas started to lose after 5 minutes, but as the minutes went by they grew up on the field and were able to hook the stickers in the 68th minute with a goal from Diana Evangelista.

The ninety minutes ended in a draw, so they had to decide the penalty shootout winner, Alejandria Godenez being the number one, as she was in the 2021 Apertura final, saving three penalties, to give Monterrey the pass in agony. in a way.

final between scratched and the Lions will be the Saturday 20 August In Providence Park o’clock 10:00 pm. Local time in Mexico City.