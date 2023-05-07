The remains of 20 people killed by rebels have been found in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Kinshasa, 7 May Military sources confirmed to EFE today, Saturday, that the remains of at least 20 people allegedly killed nearly two years ago by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group have been found in northeastern DRC.

“On the ground, we have verified that the massacre dates back more than two years and corresponds to the period when the FARDC carried out operations in the Rwenzori sector (in North Kivu province) to expel ADF,” Capt. Anthony Muwalushi, the military spokesperson, told the Australian Defense Force by phone.

He added that in the village of Ndouma, “we identified the remains of at least twenty bodies, which we buried with dignity,” explaining that a team composed of scientific police, civil society, justice officials and some FARDC officials. Work crew.

“The army made this discovery thanks to the farmers who alerted us in the beginning,” Mwalushi said.

The Australian Defense Forces is a rebel group of Ugandan origin, but currently has its bases in the neighboring provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.

And its targets spread far beyond possible association with the Islamic State (ISIS), which occasionally claims responsibility for its attacks.

According to the Kivu Security Scale (KST), the ADF has been responsible for around 3,580 deaths in more than 670 attacks in the DRC since 2017.

To put an end to it, the DRC-Uganda army launched a joint military operation on Congolese soil in November 2021, which is still ongoing, although the rebel attacks have not stopped. EFE

py/lbg/psh

