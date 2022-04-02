The sacred tournament is already ready – El Sol de Hidalgo

Omitlán, Zimapán and Zempoala are already preparing to take over the 2022 edition of the baseball holy grail, April 11-14, when 30 players who were part of the Mexican Baseball League will attend.

The competition, which will be in the Masters category (50 years and over), will be attended by novenas from Nuevo Leon, Sinaloa, Oaxaca, as well as guests from the United States.

According to the organizing committee, which is endorsed by the Hidalgo State Baseball Association (ABEH), the goal of opening new venues such as Zimapán and Omitlán is for teams to learn about other corners of the entity.

With regard to the participation of former professional players, it was detailed that the invitation was made to raise the level of the tournament significantly.

In addition, it was clarified that despite the fact that the title is at stake, the tournament is designed so that there is a partnership between the participating teams, and within the framework of Holy Week, the players face a very demanding competition.

On earlier dates, Julio Cortes Valencia, captain of the ABEH federation, indicated that Hidalgo’s representative team is already preparing, as he wants to show that he wants a double in the national category championship.

