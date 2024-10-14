The Sahara Desert is underwater; Atypical rainfall generates floods for the first time in 50 years

Cedric Manwaring October 14, 2024 0
The Sahara Desert is underwater; Atypical rainfall generates floods for the first time in 50 years

he Sahara Desertknown for its dry climate, is currently experiencing flooding for the first time in nearly 50 years due to… Unusual rain Over the past few weeks.

In just two days, more than average amounts of rain were recorded Annual average for the regionCausing this temporary, atypical phenomenon in this desert landscape.

Experts at the Meteorological Authority Morocco It was reported that 100 mm of rain was recorded in the city of Tagounit, located 450 km south of the capital, Rabat, within 24 hours. This event caused Lake Eiriki to fill dry for the first time in nearly half a century.

Read also A new study reveals that the abundance of living species has declined by 73% over the past 50 years

Meteorologists described this phenomenon as “Extratropical storm“At the same time, experts stress that this event could have long-term repercussions on the climate of the region.

Journalists from the region posted photos and videos on social media documenting the current situation in southeastern Morocco after these heavy rains.

This circumstance highlights the need to analyze and understand climate dynamics in the context of global change. It also represents an environmental landmark due to the unusual nature of the event.




Join our channel

EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp from your mobile device, find out the most relevant news of the day, opinion articles, entertainment, trends and more.

M

More Stories

Science confirms that people who are more intelligent are also more generous

Science confirms that people who are more intelligent are also more generous

Cedric Manwaring October 12, 2024 0
Amigo Airsho returns to Bliss after 12 years of absence

Amigo Airsho returns to Bliss after 12 years of absence

Cedric Manwaring October 11, 2024 0
“Hungry raccoons” invade her home in Washington; A woman calls 911 and leaves her home

“Hungry raccoons” invade her home in Washington; A woman calls 911 and leaves her home

Cedric Manwaring October 10, 2024 0
The impossible mega tsunami in Greenland that created waves that lasted for weeks

The impossible mega tsunami in Greenland that created waves that lasted for weeks

Cedric Manwaring October 6, 2024 0
Macron calls for stopping arms supplies to Israel – DW – 05/10/2024

Macron calls for stopping arms supplies to Israel – DW – 05/10/2024

Cedric Manwaring October 6, 2024 0
The United States is bombing targets in Yemen again – DW – 04/10/2024

The United States is bombing targets in Yemen again – DW – 04/10/2024

Cedric Manwaring October 5, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Sahara Desert is underwater; Atypical rainfall generates floods for the first time in 50 years

The Sahara Desert is underwater; Atypical rainfall generates floods for the first time in 50 years

Cedric Manwaring October 14, 2024 0
The World Trade Organization expects a gradual recovery in trade in 2024 and 2025

The World Trade Organization expects a gradual recovery in trade in 2024 and 2025

Mia Thompson October 14, 2024 0
Tons of gold extracted from Venezuela appear in Uganda world

Tons of gold extracted from Venezuela appear in Uganda world

Mia Thompson October 13, 2024 0
Science confirms that people who are more intelligent are also more generous

Science confirms that people who are more intelligent are also more generous

Cedric Manwaring October 12, 2024 0
Mexico and Uganda have the most modest fiscal stimulus in response to pandemic: Institute of International Finance

Mexico and Uganda have the most modest fiscal stimulus in response to pandemic: Institute of International Finance

Mia Thompson October 12, 2024 0