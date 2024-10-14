The Sahara Desert is underwater; Atypical rainfall generates floods for the first time in 50 years

he Sahara Desertknown for its dry climate, is currently experiencing flooding for the first time in nearly 50 years due to… Unusual rain Over the past few weeks.

In just two days, more than average amounts of rain were recorded Annual average for the regionCausing this temporary, atypical phenomenon in this desert landscape.

Experts at the Meteorological Authority Morocco It was reported that 100 mm of rain was recorded in the city of Tagounit, located 450 km south of the capital, Rabat, within 24 hours. This event caused Lake Eiriki to fill dry for the first time in nearly half a century.

Meteorologists described this phenomenon as “Extratropical storm“At the same time, experts stress that this event could have long-term repercussions on the climate of the region.

Journalists from the region posted photos and videos on social media documenting the current situation in southeastern Morocco after these heavy rains.

This circumstance highlights the need to analyze and understand climate dynamics in the context of global change. It also represents an environmental landmark due to the unusual nature of the event.







