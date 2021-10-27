The Science, Technology and Innovation Committee at LXV LEGISLATURE meets to prepare an opinion for PEF 2022.

• The Science, Technology and Innovation Committee met to work on an opinion on the Union’s expenditure budget 2022.

• Legislators should discuss and issue an opinion on Section 38, which focuses on the resources of the National Council for Science and Technology (CONACYT) and public research centers in this entity.

It should be remembered that during the commission’s inauguration, Vice President Javier López Casarin urged his fellow legislators to contribute to building scientific and technological strengths, and with this call, this week begins with the commission’s first work, analysis and discussion of the opinion that should be issued corresponding to PEF 2022, where they will address Budget line resource 38.

Likewise, during the commission’s inauguration, the member legislators agreed that science is a benefit to the population, and should have a preponderant role for the benefit of society. For this reason, the responsibility when issuing this opinion should be an act of collective dialogue, as the vision of each legislator in this body is reflected in the opinion issued to the Budget and Public Accounts Committee.

This legislative exercise is of great importance as it must be remembered that the House of Representatives has a deadline to approve the spending budget for the following year, November 15.