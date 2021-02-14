The Senate acquits Donald Trump for inciting disobedience

The Senate acquitted the former US president, Donald Trump, Charge Incite rebellionIn the second trial he faced.

The vote was 57 in favor and 43 against. A two-thirds majority, 67 of 100, were required to sue him. Seven Republicans joined all of the Democrats in the vote.

In his closing remarks, Trump’s defense attorney said: Michael Van Der FinnThe operation was described as a “complete hoax.”

Democratic lawmakers leading the impeachment trial of Donald Trump accused the former president of “betraying” the United States and supporting the mob during Assault on the Capitol They urged the Senate to condemn him.

The seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump are: Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sassy and Pat Tommy.

This Saturday was a confused day after a proposal was passed to I am looking for a witnesss. Then the Senate took a break to discuss how to proceed.

They finally agreed to enter a statement of who Actor Jaime Herrera Beutler, Which describes a phone call between former President Trump and Republican leader in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in the record rather than calling her as a witness, then presented closing arguments in the process.

