The social well-being and quality of life for Mexicans is fundamental: the business sector

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

It is very important to facilitate investments in the State of Mexico.

This was announced by the mayors of Naucalpan and various representatives of political parties and the business sector, explaining the importance of generating social well-being and raising the quality of life of Mexicans.

The above, during the “Second Table of Analysis, Resolution 2023 State of Mexico, Governmental Succession” under the title: Economic Development and the Environment on the YouTube channel “Veamos México”, hosted by journalist Mario Ruiz.

In addition, it was stressed to continue working for economic recovery and saving jobs, avoiding corruption in municipalities, and “paperwork”, and betting on organizational improvement by facilitating all kinds of investments.

Entrepreneurs recognized that Edoméx is the second largest economy in Mexico and that it accounts for 9.1% of the national GDP.

Regarding the environment, they acknowledged that there are no global strategies to address climate change, but they will develop actions aimed at mitigating and adapting to its effects.

It should be noted that the chapter that received the most attention was related to water and its conservation, quality and high cost.

