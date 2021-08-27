The storm in the southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula has turned into a tropical cyclone: ​​what will its path be?

(Photo: Reuters/Lorenzo Hernandez/File)

Forecasters had already warned: the storm is located in the southeast of the country Yucatan Peninsula It was strengthening quickly and had a high probability of developing into a tropical cyclone, and it did.

On this Thursday morning, August 26, the system that kept Mexican authorities on hold, became Ninth Tropical Depression.

Through a statement, the National Weather Service (SMN) stated that the center of the phenomenon is located in 930 km east-southeast of Cancun, Quintana Roo, and 180 km south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica.

Although in recent days, calculations and estimates indicated that the system you will touch land in the Yucatan Peninsula, The path of the phenomenon is diverse. Based on the current forecast path, the cyclone will move towards Cuba And on Friday, August 27, it will affect the island as a tropical storm, with maximum winds that will exceed 65 kilometers per hour.

Soon, on Friday night, he’ll set out into the waters of a river Gulf of Mexico and He will start his way to the USA. It is expected to hit Louisiana on Sunday, August 29 as a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Right now, its maximum winds are blowing 55 kilometers per hour. Over the course of the day, it will increase in intensity and reach a speed of 65 kilometers per hour, which will turn into Tropical Storm Ida. It would then be the ninth named system to be recorded in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, after storms Anna, Bill, Claudette, Danny, and Fred and hurricanes Elsa, Grace, and Henry.

From SMN they report that the effects on Mexico are not yet expected, although they have asked residents to keep abreast of updates being released in the coming days.

Current forecasts for the course and evolution of the ninth tropical depression (Photo: SMN/Conagua Clima)

Two other systems have cyclone capabilities

They move across the waters of the Atlantic Ocean two more systems which are also monitored.

The former has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within five days. It is located in the central region of the ocean, 3,430 kilometers to the east and northeast of the coast of Quintana Roo. Moving slowly to the east, it approaches the waters of the Caribbean Sea. Due to its remoteness, it does not represent a danger to Mexico at the moment.

The second system is located off the coast of Africa, south-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. This puts it more than 5,000 kilometers off the coast of Quintana Roo. There is a 40% chance that it will develop into a tropical system within 48 hours.

2021 Atlantic hurricane season

In the 2021 season, between 15 and 20 tropical cyclones are expected in the Atlantic, including:

* From eight to 11 tropical storms.

*Four to five strong tornadoes (Categories 1 and 2).

* Three to four severe hurricanes (Class 3, 4 or 5).

Of these 15 hurricanes projected by SMN, eight have already been recorded: Tropical Storms Anna, Bill, Claudette, Danny and Fred, and Hurricanes Elsa, Grace and Henry.

Information under development