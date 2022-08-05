The strict diet and exercise that the Mexican will do during the Formula One break
Sergio “Chico” Perez Full of holiday period. The Formula 1 It will resume its activities on August 28 with the Belgian GP; however, Red Bull Quitting Mexican “homework” with the main goal of not neglecting his job physical.
After his poor results Czech Perez In recent races, the Mexican will benefit from holiday period To restore 100 percent and access with recharging the “battery”; Therefore, you must strictly follow diet and routine Playing sports physical.
during your vacation, Czech Perez You can not neglect your feedYou will need to eat complex carbohydrates (mainly pasta), proteins (mostly chicken) and monounsaturated fats (vegetable oils). Also, the Mexican has a routine Playing sports Running and cycling.
2022 F1 season resumes for Checo Pérez
It will be 26 days the highest class of motorsport will stop, when the first practice of the Belgian race takes place on Friday, August 26, and on Sunday, the race will take place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
Below is the remaining schedule Formula 1The following schedule will include three racing weekends:
- Belgium Grand Prix – 28 August
- Netherlands GP- 4 Sep
- Italian Grand Prix – September 11
- Singapore GP – 2 October
- Japan Grand Prix – October 9
- US GP – October 23
- Mexican Prize – October 30
- Brazilian Grand Prix – November 13
- Abu Dhabi GP – 20 November
Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship after the Hungarian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen continues to position himself at the top of the table, with the Red Bull driver continuing to lead with 258 points; This is how the mode works:
- Verstappen | Red Bull | 258 points
- Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 178 points
- Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 173 points
- George Russell | mercedes | 158 points
- Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 156 points
- Lewis Hamilton | mercedes | 146 points
- Lando Norris | McLaren | 76 points
- Esteban Acon | Alps | 58 points
- Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 46 points
- Fernando Alonso | Alps | 41 points
