The strict diet and exercise that the Mexican will do during the Formula One break

Sergio “Chico” Perez Full of holiday period. The Formula 1 It will resume its activities on August 28 with the Belgian GP; however, Red Bull Quitting Mexican “homework” with the main goal of not neglecting his job physical.

After his poor results Czech Perez In recent races, the Mexican will benefit from holiday period To restore 100 percent and access with recharging the “battery”; Therefore, you must strictly follow diet and routine Playing sports physical.

during your vacation, Czech Perez You can not neglect your feedYou will need to eat complex carbohydrates (mainly pasta), proteins (mostly chicken) and monounsaturated fats (vegetable oils). Also, the Mexican has a routine Playing sports Running and cycling.

2022 F1 season resumes for Checo Pérez

It will be 26 days the highest class of motorsport will stop, when the first practice of the Belgian race takes place on Friday, August 26, and on Sunday, the race will take place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Below is the remaining schedule Formula 1The following schedule will include three racing weekends:

Belgium Grand Prix – 28 August

Netherlands GP- 4 Sep

Italian Grand Prix – September 11

Singapore GP – 2 October

Japan Grand Prix – October 9

US GP – October 23

Mexican Prize – October 30

Brazilian Grand Prix – November 13

Abu Dhabi GP – 20 November

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship after the Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen continues to position himself at the top of the table, with the Red Bull driver continuing to lead with 258 points; This is how the mode works:

Verstappen | Red Bull | 258 points

Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 178 points

Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 173 points

George Russell | mercedes | 158 points

Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 156 points

Lewis Hamilton | mercedes | 146 points

Lando Norris | McLaren | 76 points

Esteban Acon | Alps | 58 points

Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 46 points

Fernando Alonso | Alps | 41 points