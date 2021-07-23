The trio that reached the NBA Finals will be available for the first USA game against France in Tokyo 2020

Three players will have to face a huge challenge in the next few hours. These are the NBA Finals who have just finished their domestic league and, just a day and a half after winning the title, will have to travel to Tokyo to play the Olympics with Team USA.





Devin Booker, the loser with his Phoenix Suns, will have to share a Private flight of approximately 11 hours With Jrue Holiday y Khris MiddletonMilwaukee Bucks Champions. The plane will leave From Seattle today Friday.

The idea is according to the coach Greg Popovich, is that all three are available for short wear in The opening match of the American competition against France, which is disputed Sunday.

Having rivals and enemies within Team USA is nothing new, but Winners and losers have never come together in such a short period of time. The transition from competitors to teammates should be faster than ever, starting with a face-to-face encounter on the board.

All three will be on their own, and there is no other neutral partner to count on. “I understand that it is a competition and that it is never something personal with the other person, Booker said of the move last week ahead of the NBA Finals result “unless some red lines are crossed.” “These guys are not the type to do that, so I would never get angry with them.Because we respect each other.”





although They will have barely 24 hours in Tokyo to acclimatisePopovich made no secret of his determination to test his three lavish reinforcements in the United States’ debut against France on Sunday (2pm on the Peninsula).

“I have no idea how to use it, but I’m trying to be transparent”, The coach commented to reporters. “Maybe they are good for the game and the effort is wasted after two days. Maybe we should get them to play in the first half and see how they are.”.

The presence of the three finalists will be in the first appearance of the Olympics in the United States, which will seek a fourth consecutive gold medal at the Games, One of the main areas of interest For Team USA who made headlines after their consecutive defeat in the preparations, something never seen before in the past.