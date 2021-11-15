The United States and Canada, the two rivals now holding the Mexican national team

Factors such as decisions made about MX . League Or we think that competitors have not raised their level, are some of the situations in which Mexican national team Reflected in the results such as defeat against United State 2-0 in the elimination duel CONCACAF.

Consider former citizens and managers, in an interview with EL . world sport, that competitors in the region such as the Americans and Canadians themselves have worked to develop better football both locally and in the national teams, increasing their level and thus making them Mexico The matches become more complex.

Historic Archer Antonio Carvajal He was strong when expressing it “We think we will defeat them by name.” “We see the United States as little kids, and we think we will defeat them by name. It saddens me to see the kids of the national team”he added ‘Tota“.

“The United States is changing some things in the sport, in the league, in the players who are now traveling abroad. They have corrected things by putting the sport over the economy.”, mentioned Miguel Spain.

for this part, Rafael Librega notes that They are closing the doors on the Mexican youth by allowing in many foreigners. We didn’t take into account that the US and Canada had grown that much. We think we are still the ones who dominate and that is no longer the case.”

The person who did not hesitate to accept that team stars and stripes transcend tricolor, Especially in the second half of the last game, it was like that Enrique Borga. The US had quality control, the second half was impressive and Mexico never knew how to react. This is what the players and the coach should be aware of. The force did not accompany Mexico.”

And in this feeling the person who matches Borja He was Eduardo de la Torre. The ‘yayo“As he admitted it The United States was superior, and the visit to Canada shows a complex picture.”

The Mexican national team will visit in Edmonton a CanadaIn the last game they will have the year which they will reach with the mission to return to the top of the octagon CONCACAF.

