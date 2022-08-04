The United States declares a national health emergency due to monkeypox

1 day ago

This Thursday, August 4th The United States government has officially declared a national health emergency due to an outbreak of monkeypox or monkeypox.

US declares national emergency over monkeypox

According to many international media such as BBCThis Thursday, the US government Decided to officially declare a national health emergency of monkeypox.

Photo: Getty Images.

It is that at least seven thousand cases of monkeypox have already been detected in the neighboring country With the outbreak of this disease, which the US authorities took the decision to declare a national emergency.

Regarding this new health measure, the President of the US Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra, said, He indicated that he hopes to provide the answer to this disease “to the next level”.

