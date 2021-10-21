The United States, France, Ireland, Estonia and the United Kingdom condemned the “provocation” of North Korea by launching the submarine missile.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un talks to officers alongside weapons and military vehicles displayed at the Defense Development Fair in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on October 12, 2021.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland and Estonia recognized it at the United Nations on Wednesday North Korea has developed its own weapons programs After the unprecedented launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine on Tuesday, although there was no talk of new sanctions.

In separate statements after a closed meeting of the Security Council, he was urgently called by the ambassadors of these Western countries, Washington and London. They condemned the new “provocation”.

however, They did not impose new international sanctions and merely demanded compliance with those in force.

for this part, China and Russia were silent at the end of the meeting. According to diplomats, who asked not to be named, none of the Security Council members proposed a joint statement during the meeting.

File photo of the United Nations Security Council meeting in New York (EFE/Justin Lane)

At the last emergency meeting on October 1, following North Korean missile tests, France proposed the adoption of a joint text, but Beijing and Moscow opposed, according to diplomats.

In 2017, Republican President Donald Trump unanimously ordered the Security Council to adopt three sets of economic sanctions against North Korea, affecting its imports of oil, coal and iron, as well as fishing or textiles.

– We strongly condemn the “recent missile launch”, which constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Ireland’s Geraldine Byrne Nason, along with her French and Estonian counterparts, stated that she was speaking on behalf of the three European members of the council.

Geraldine Byrne Nason, Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations since August 2017 (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

For her part, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, said: “The United States urges North Korea to refrain from further provocations and to engage in ongoing and substantive dialogue.” Because their activities are “illegal, in violation of several Security Council resolutions, and are unacceptable.”

During the Trump administration, the United States accused China of not fully implementing international sanctions, which Beijing denied.

