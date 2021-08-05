The United States has confirmed that it will give a third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to people at risk

(Photo: Reuters)

United State works for Provide COVID-19 booster shots ASAP to Americans with compromised immune systems The country’s leading infectious disease expert said Thursday, as coronavirus cases continue to rise, Anthony Fauci.

America will join GermanyAnd France NS Israel When giving supportive injections, Ignore a request from the World Health Organization Waiting until more people around the world can get their first vaccine.

Regulators in the country COVID-19 vaccines must be fully approved or emergency use authorizations modified before officials can recommend additional injections But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working to make it happen Third doses are available earlier in certain circumstances Officials said at a meeting in July.

“It’s very important for us to move forward to give these individuals reinforcements, and we’re working on that right now.In a call with reporters, Fauci said, adding that immunocompromised people may not be protected by current COVID-19 vaccines.

Fauci said the increase in cases in the United States is a result of the spread of the infectious delta type It can be reversed with additional vaccines.

The government was impatient to curb some Americans’ opposition to vaccination in the meantime Delta variable sweeping the country. The White House said Thursday that seven states with the lowest vaccination rates account for half of the country’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the past week.

COVID-19 cases increased by 43% compared to the previous week Daily deaths increased by more than one 39%According to the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walinsky, who also spoke on the call.

United State It hit a six-month high in new COVID cases with more than 100,000 infections reported on WednesdayAccording to agency statistics Reuters.

