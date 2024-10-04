The United States is bombing targets in Yemen again – DW – 04/10/2024

A barrage of US bombing has hit three Yemeni cities controlled by Houthi rebels, including the capital, Sanaa, and the port of Hodeidah, the rebel-run Al-Masirah TV network reported on Friday (04/10/2024). The United States confirmed that it attacked targets of the Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen to protect freedom of navigation and enhance security in international waters.

Al-Masirah TV reported that four US bombings were reported in Sanaa and seven in Hodeidah, where AFP reporters heard explosions, and that the strikes hit Dhamar, south of the Yemeni capital. Al-Masirah did not clarify whether there were damages or casualties. The Army Command, which is responsible for operations in the Middle East, said on social media, “The Army Central Command carried out raids on 15 Houthi targets in the areas of Yemen controlled by the Iran-backed group.”

A Defense Department official told EFE that US Central Command (Centcom) forces carried out attacks against 15 Houthi targets in Yemeni areas controlled by that group. He said in a written statement, “These goals included the Houthis' offensive military capabilities. These measures were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer for American, coalition, and commercial ships.”

Since January, Washington has repeatedly attacked Houthi targets in Yemen, in response to rebel attacks on ships sailing in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Israel also bombed the Houthis these days.

