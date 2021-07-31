The United States is the most dominant team, and favorite for gold, as Thomas Satoransky | Other sports | Sports

The Czech rule warned that “it will not be easy.”

Czech point guard Tomas Satoransky, who lost to the United States 119-84 in his final match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, considered the North American team the “golden favorite” but it wouldn’t be as easy as France showed. Hit them on the first working day.

“I think they are obviously the big favorites for the gold but they will not be easy, as the first match against France showed. France can benefit from this position in changes in defence, and if you play wisely, I think you can get chances.”

For Saturnsky, the gap between the United States and the rest of the country is “dwindling”, but it remains “the most dominant team, with the most talented players.”

With this result, the Czech Republic is eliminated, as it occupies third place in the group. “We wanted to go to the quarter-finals, but we have to appreciate this Olympic experience and go with our heads held high because I think it can serve Czech basketball in the future,” he said.

The player confirmed that he played with a thigh injury since the first match, which he also had to endure against France and the United States, and that there is no doubt that he will not participate in the match. “(D)