The United States presented players to the presidents of Cuba Mediotempo

Coach and Captain of the American Golf TeamDavislove ad This is Wednesday List of your team that will play the Presidents Cup Golf (September 22-25) against a host of other international players in North Carolina.

The Americans came 11-1-1 away in the competition All time and eight consecutive fights.

see Chose Scott Sheffler, Justin Thomas and Xander Shaveli (Tokyo Olympic Champion), Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Tony Fino, Jordan Spieth, Colin Morikawa, Max Huma, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young and Kevin Kesner.

To complete the American team, Love had to deal with the impossibility of calling the golfers who went to LIVSaudi sponsored circuit.

in the international team, South African captain Trevor Immelman was unable to sign the Lev players.

Emelmannwho could not count on Australian Cameron Smith, winner of the British Open, Summoned 12 international players led by Japanese Hideki Matsuyama.

The team also has Canadians Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrithand Australians Adam Scott and Cam DavisColombian Sebastian MunozChilean The legend of Pereira and South Africa Christian Bezuidenhout.

Immelman completed his lineup with It is a record for five Asian players with the Japanese Matsuyama And the South Koreans IM Sung Jae, Kim Joo Hyung, Kim Se Woo and Lee Kyung Hoon.

The Americans lost Will Xalatores due to injury Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeShambo, and Brooks Koepka After the trio jumped into LIV Golf.

WhileAmong the international players, they lost for the same reason in Chilean Joaquin NiemannMexicans Abraham Anser and Carlos OrtizAustralian Mark Leishman and South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace.

