The United States suffered many casualties due to their duels against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica

New York – Strikers Gio Reina and Jordan Pivok, as well as goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, have returned to the US national team for the first time since September.

It is part of eight additions to the 27-player roster that has been announced for the last three World Cup qualifiers, which begin next week.

Instead, Sergino Dest seems likely to mislead the trio.

Shortly after coach Greg Berhalter announced his squad, Dest grabbed his left thigh and walked off the field, 56 minutes after Barcelona’s Europa League win at Galatasaray.

“Not good news, with the initial diagnosis,” said Berhalter, who pointed to George Bellow, Joe Scully, Chuck Moore and Sam Vines as a potential replacement.

Three defensemen on the list missed their winter dates: Aaron Long is back for the first time in a year after recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Right back Eric Palmer-Brown could make his first international appearance in four years and return for James Sand, having been off the field since September.

Midfielder Gianluca Bosio is back after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, causing him to be ruled out in January.

Three players were missing due to injuries: midfielder Weston McKinney (a broken foot), defender Chris Richards (ankle problem) and goalkeeper Matt Turner (a foot and ankle injury).

Five others who participated in January were ruled out: striker Gyasi Zardes, midfielder Sebastian Leggett, defenders Brooks Lennon and Mark McKenzie, as well as reserve goalkeeper Gabriel Cionena.

Seeking to return to the World Cup after the absence of 2018, the United States visit Mexico on March 24, receive Panama three days later in Orlando and close in Costa Rica on the 30th.

Training begins Monday in Houston.

Canada leads the CONCACAF final with 25 points, followed by the United States with 21 points.

Mexico occupies third place, on goal difference, to complete the group of teams that have so far qualified directly for Qatar.

With 17 units, Panama ranks fourth, which gives the right to play a playoff with a team from Oceania.

Costa Rica comes in second with 16, El Salvador with nine, Jamaica with seven and Honduras with three.

Seventeen American teams play in Europe and 10 in the MLS.