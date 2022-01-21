The United States warned Maduro against returning to dialogue with the opposition because “the opportunity will not last forever.”

59 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
Nicolas Maduro (EFE)

The United States warned the Nicolas Maduro regime that the opportunity to return to dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition “will not last forever”, in a new call for a return to the negotiation process that was taking place in Mexico.

I want the regime to return to the negotiating table to end the multiple crises”, as noted by the US ambassador to Venezuela, James Storey, in a video posted on the networks.

Stakeholders can discuss relief from sanctions or humanitarian assistance by making markedly irreversible progress toward democracy. This opportunity will not be available forever“, he added.

In this sense, he reiterated the possibility of reducing the punitive measures applied against the regime, “as long as the democratic path is resumed in the country.”

The diplomat also referred to the criminal charges against Alex Saab, which have been extradited to the United States and which have been identified as Maduro’s character. According to him, “they have nothing to do with the negotiations”, but what he described as “excuses” for Maduro’s demands to achieve his release.

In addition, he made clear that the Colombian businessman’s judicial process is an issue in which the White House and State Department do not interfere.

“We have been invited more than once to go back to Mexico because it is absolutely clear that justice must be strengthened in Venezuela, but we in the executive branch do not have the power to change judicial decisions, and that is how it should work. Mr. Saab faces justice and there we will see“, He expressed.

Talks in Mexico were suspended in October.

Read on:

In the midst of global tension, Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro spoke to strengthen their relations
Criminal Forum denounces that Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship is holding 245 political prisoners in Venezuela

More Stories

ran over a reporter in the middle of a live broadcast; My whole life passed before my eyes.

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Joe Biden advirtió que cualquier maniobra rusa hacia Ucrania será considerada una invasión

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Facts about Tonga, the country destroyed by an underwater volcano

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Uncle, the homeless grandfather who eats run over animals and is 67 years old without a shower

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

a giant cat mistaken for a dog; Weighs 12 kg

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Why sleeping with the TV on isn’t good for your health

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Horseraces to Look Out for in 2022

40 mins ago Leo Adkins

Filman en Ciudad Juárez la película de ciencia fición “Sky Watchers” – El Heraldo de Juárez

51 mins ago Mia Thompson

University of Sports: Aucas from Ecuador will compete against Merengues at Karim’s Night 2022 | Football – Peruvian

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Phil Spencer uses clever language again when discussing the future of Call Of Duty across platforms

58 mins ago Leo Adkins

The United States warned Maduro against returning to dialogue with the opposition because “the opportunity will not last forever.”

59 mins ago Cedric Manwaring