The United States, with the dominance of the trio

Next Thursday, the United States will again visit the Mexican soccer team with a draw.

The Aztec nation hosts this meeting between the two giants of the CONCACAF region. However, today, the choice of stars and stripes shows the dominance of the tricolor team.

Which is that the Americans added three consecutive victories in their last three confrontations, which completely humiliated the Aztecs, as these three duels were in the official, final and elimination matches, so the task of those led by “Tata” Martino is only one, to separate from the new paternity They enjoy on Mexico.

in general, Of the last 10 duels between the United States and the green team, the North Americans have had five victories, four for the Nationals and only one recorded draw.. In addition, there are 13 goals for the Americans and 12 goals for Mexico.

The year 2021 was fateful for the Mexican national team, as three duels against the United States ended, with the victory of the one led by Greg Berhalter.

The first was in June when the United States won the CONCACAF Nations League 3-2. Then in the Gold Cup Final, the All-Stars and Stripes team beat Mexico in Las Vegas.

Finally, the last time they met was on November 12, 2021, in the CONCACAF qualifiers to Qatar 2022. The scoreboard favored the Americans, who won 2-0 with goals from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKinney.

The last time Mexico managed to defeat the United States, it was in a friendly match on September 6, 2019 in Metlife Stadium From new Jacket. The score ended 3-0 in favor of the Aztecs thanks to goals by Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Eric Gutierrez and Uriel Antona.

For this match, the North American directives requested a security operation from the Mexican Football Federation so that the players and the technical staff are not exposed to danger, after the violent events recorded in the past days.