The US judge has extended the deadline for the prosecution to respond to the appeal of Alex Saab, the front man for Nicolas Maduro

Judge from the United States of America An additional month was given to the US Attorney’s office to respond to an appeal by Colombian businessman Alex Saab, the alleged front man of the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas Maduro, and He claimed in his extradition by a Florida court, where he faces money laundering charges.

Defending Saab detained in green head (Africa) since June 2020 at the request of the United States, indicated Opposing giving more time to the Prosecutor General’s Office, arguing that it would involve greater extradition risks.

after, after The setback suffered today in Cape Verde, in the United States, a judge of Cuban descent Barbara Lagoaof the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, located in Atlanta (Georgia), agreed that the prosecution would present its arguments on October 7, not September 7, According to court documents that the agency has access to EFE.

Saab’s lawyers have appealed the Miami court ruling, calling it a “Fugitive from justice in the United States.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office noted thatAccused–the appellantThe faces of seven counts Money laundering and another conspiracy to commit that crime.

On April 1, Saab’s defense asked “Cancellation of the order granting the status of a fugitive.”

Wasab has been detained in Cape Verde since June 2020 His extradition to the United States was finally approved March 17 by the High Court of Justice of that West African island nation.

Last March the judge Robert N Scola, from a Miami court where he faces money laundering charges, rejected a Colombian’s request for a difficult amendment as a fugitive from justice.

Tough defense also asked Responding to the United States Attorney’s Office’s accusations without ever setting foot in the country, which Judge Scola also denied.

Cape Verde will hand the United States over to Saab

The Constitutional Court of Cape Verde authorized a difficult extradition to the United States. The decision comes after a year of judicial chaos for the 49-year-old businessman.

The United States accuses Saab of Managing a vast network so that leader Nicolás Maduro and his regime can divert food aid destined for Venezuela to their advantage.

A Miami court indicted him in July 2019 for money laundering. The Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) called for Saab’s release in March.

But the Cape Verdean Supreme Court rejected this petition and He authorized the extradition of the businessman under house arrest.

After the appeal submitted by the constitutional Saab also And confirmed the legal permission to extradite the accused to the United States., she noted in its entirety on Tuesday.

currently, It is not known when it will be shipped to the US.

with your partner, Alvaro Pulido, also accused of money laundering, allegedly difficult to move 350 million From dollars outside Venezuela to foreign accounts they own or control. Both can be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

The Venezuelan government, which granted Saab the citizenship of that country and provided diplomatic support, described the arrest as “hypothetical“.

(with information from the AFP and EFE)

