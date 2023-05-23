The US PMI accelerated in May and is at a 13-month high

Madrid, May 23. (Press Europe) –

The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the United States accelerated in May to 54.5 from 53.4 recorded in April, which is at a thirteen-month high, S&P Global revealed.

Exceeding this number of 50 means that economic activity in the United States is expanding. S&P noted that this increase shows a strengthening of the services sector, although manufacturing saw a slight increase in output.

Some firms report that it is easier to receive inputs to manufacture unprocessed products. However, this growth has been limited by the lack of new industrial orders saved by “pulling” undelivered orders, although new service orders have already rebounded.

Likewise, demand growth was limited at the national level, as orders for exports continued to fall in May for the 12th consecutive month, as well as the highest rate yet in 2023.

“Issues with competitiveness and weak demand from key export markets have weighed on new sales abroad,” S&P said.

On the other hand, prices gave mixed signals, as inputs became cheaper for industrial producers for the first time in three years, while costs for the services sector rose, despite their “increased easing”. In fact, the speed of increase was the most contained in five months.

Manufacturing job creation was “strong” in May, including in the private sector, which expanded its workforce at a record pace not seen since July thanks to “greater availability of candidates” for jobs. S&P noted that business expectations for the next 12 months “improved in May”.

In detail, the PMI of commercial activity in the services sector recorded its highest level in thirteen months, at 55.1 points, an increase of 1.5 points compared to the fourth month of 2023.

For its part, the manufacturing PMI came to 48.4 from 50.2 in April, its worst level in three months. Similarly, the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, which measures whether business activity was higher, equal or lower than the previous month, held steady at 51, down 1.4 points snapping April’s nearly one-year unbeaten record.