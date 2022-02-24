The White House says that in the absence of a scenario, Biden will send US forces to fight on the territory of Ukraine

His spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said the US president had been “very clear and consistent” in his decision.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed this Tuesday during a press conference that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, “was”Crystal clear and consistent“Regarding his decision not to send, under”no scriptAmerican forces to fight on the territory of Ukraine.

Psaki emphasized that Biden would not change his mind under any circumstances. “We will not fight Russia, and we will not deploy troops in Ukraine to fight Russia,” he said.

The spokeswoman noted that the United States has taken a series of measures to provide assistance to Ukraine, while at the same time helping to strengthen the defenses of its partners in Eastern Europe. “We will continue to improve all of this, but the president will not send American forces to fight in Ukraine,” he reiterated.

During the previous day the spokeswoman said announce this is some”Little green menThey are ‘present’ throughout eastern Ukraine and behave as ‘the Russian army’, even if they are not in uniform.

In recent months, the West has accused Russia of plotting to invade Ukraine, but Moscow has repeatedly denied all these allegations.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned of his decisionImmediate recognition of the independence and sovereignty of the “Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics”. And the Command To the Ministry of Defense to ensure the maintenance of peace by the Russian Armed Forces in the Two People’s Republics.

Then, on Tuesday, the Federation Council – the upper house of the Russian parliament – approved Use of Russian forces abroad. However, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko announce Last Tuesday, he said that Russia has no plans at the moment to send its troops to the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. In turn, Putin confirmed on the same day: “I didn’t say the troops would go there now.”.