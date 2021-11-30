The World Health Organization warns of serious consequences

29 mins ago

Omegron – This strain has been reported by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern.

Geneva:

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that the new variant of Covit-19 omigran poses “very high” risks worldwide, stressing that there are doubts about the contagiousness and severity of this strain.

“If Omicron were to fuel another major Jovitt-19 outbreak, the consequences could be dire,” the WHO said in a technical statement, adding that “to date, no deaths associated with the Omicron variant have been reported.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday named the recently discovered Covit-19 strain B.1.1.529, which was first discovered in South Africa, as a variant of concern and named it Omigron.

This classification adds Omigran as the most troublesome variant of the Kovit-19 variant, along with the globally dominant delta and its weaker alpha, beta, and gamma competitors.

Countries rushed to ban flights to slow down Omegron Distribution On Friday, stock markets and oil prices fell amid concerns about the divergence, which could be a major blow to the global economic recovery.

“Based on evidence indicating an adverse change in the COVID-19 pandemic… WHO has identified B.1.1.529 as a type of concern (VOC) called Omicron,” the WHO said in a statement.

The World Health Organization said it could take several weeks to complete the Omegran studies to see if there were any changes in the severity, severity or effects of Jovitt’s vaccines, tests and treatments.

