The young man quit his job the same day he started

Job centers are making more and more progress in their policies, however, there are still differences between employee and employer. Now it was A young Canadian woman gave something to talk about when she told on TikTok the time she quit the same day she started working.

The woman says so It was about the salary and the tasks he had to do, which seemed inconsistent to him because it was too much work for too little pay.So he couldn’t stand it and decided to terminate his newly signed contract.

The young woman says that the salary was not the problem, but that she wanted to work, so she started the hiring process And when they started training them so that she could soon join the company, he disappointed her greatly in the end.

“The salary wasn’t much, but it was a job, so I entered the building and was greeted by a nice lady. And she started training me to run the stores.”

He commented that QYour payment was the minimum wage when you had to earn at least $2 more (26.48 Mexican pesos) per working hourwhere I had to perform various tasks. “I was making minimum wage when I should have been making at least a dollar or two more an hour to perform all of these tasks.

In addition to the fact that the schedule was a cause of discomfort because they required him to work 8 hour days without any kind of rest. “They wanted me to work 8 hours straight without a ten minute break“.

Finally, the young woman emphasized that she was not a woman who could easily quit work though This state of affairs seemed to him excessive, and he certainly made it clear that he never desired to return to the said place.

“I’m not one to give up easily, but I thought, ‘I never want to go back there again. I don’t have anything against the company, I’ve met some nice people there, but how can they expect that? They overpaid me minimum wage“.

