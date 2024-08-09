These are the 10 countries to which Spain has waived the most debt since 2003

Granting loans between countries – and forgiving them – is one of the tools of international cooperation available to countries. In the case of Spain, debts forgiven by other countries in the past two decades cost taxpayers a total of $1.5 million. 792.3 million euros.

The biggest beneficiary was Honduraswith 258.4 million Deleted from the ledger, followed by Nicaragua, Bolivia, Senegal, Ghana, Uganda, Algeria, Mauritania, Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea. To a lesser extent, countries such as Burkina Faso, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guinea Conakry, Jordan, Mozambique, Paraguay, Congo, Tanzania and Uruguay benefited from the generosity of the Spanish treasury.

The data provided by the Ministry of Economy to the Target organization in response to a request from Transparency International include large debt cancellations approved by the Spanish government since 2003, and for this reason they include operations authorized by the Administration. Athnar Until then Sanchezpassing by shoemaker This is from RajoyIn the current executive branch, loans have been waived for six countries, one from Central America and the rest from Africa: Honduras, Mauritania, Mozambique, Congo, Senegal and Tanzania.

1. Honduras

Honduras, with debt forgiven 258.4 million eurostops the list. Relations between Spain and Honduras have been marked by close cooperation in development areas, and Spain has been a major partner in reconstruction after natural disasters and in promoting education and health in the former colony. In the past decade, bilateral relations have strengthened to the point of growing development cooperation.

Current President, Xiomara CastroShe, from the leftist National Popular Resistance Front, has good relations with the government, and was received by her counterpart Sánchez in Spain and vice versa. In fact, the latter executive approved two donations of 129.8 million euros, more than half of the total amount pardoned to the country in the last two decades. Spanish multinationals such as Mapfre and Zara operate in Honduras, and Air Europe connects Madrid and San Pedro Sula with direct flights.

2. Nicaragua

In a distant second place, Nicaragua remains on the list. 90.4 million euros From forgiven debts. Spanish-Nicaraguan relations have been marked by cooperation in rural development and the fight against poverty. Spain has played an important role in supporting democracy and human rights in Nicaragua, and in some cases has supported the opposition, which is why Sánchez – all donations to the Central American country before his term – has tried to distance himself from dictator Daniel Ortega. Who in turn has publicly expressed an interest in strengthening relations.

3. Bolivia

Bolivia has been overlooked. 76.9 million eurosThe relationship between the two countries focused on investment in strategic sectors such as energy and natural resources, as well as supporting policies for social inclusion and sustainable economic development.

4. Senegal

Senegal with 75.8 million euros It has overlooked this, and has strengthened its ties with Spain through security cooperation, especially in the fight against illegal immigration, and in developing the fishing sector, which is a very important sector for the Senegalese economy.

5. Ghana

Ghana got forgiveness 41.3 million eurosRelations between Spain and Ghana have focused on promoting economic development and investment in infrastructure, as well as cooperation in the fields of education and health.

6. Uganda

Uganda, with debt forgiven 37.6 million eurosIt cooperated with Spain in the field of health, especially in the fight against AIDS, and in promoting sustainable agriculture and rural development.

7. Algeria

Algeria has witnessed debts worth 30.4 million euros In 2010, Spanish-Algerian relations focused on energy security, with Algeria becoming Spain's main supplier of natural gas, and on cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, although Sánchez's shift in foreign policy regarding Morocco strained diplomatic relations.

8. Mauritania

Mauritania has managed to wipe out Spain. 29 million euros From your debts. Cooperation between Spain and Mauritania is usually directed towards security, managing migration flows and developing the fishing sector, which is vital to the Mauritanian economy.

9. Cameroon

Cameroon has benefited from the amnesty. 24.7 million eurosSpain has supported the African country in its economic development, with a particular focus on education and health care, and in promoting peace and stability in the region.

10. Equatorial Guinea

Finally Equatorial Guinea 23.1 million euros It is overlooked, and maintains a complex relationship with Spain, marked by historical ties and development cooperation, but also challenges in terms of human rights and governance, in the hands of the dictator. Teodoro Obiang.