These are the 28 apps that are spying on you and you should delete them right now from your cell phone

Android users are accustomed to Download apps It can be useful or entertaining, and is often just driven by comments or interests, without paying much attention to terms and conditions.

According to security company Dr.Web, there are approximately 28 operating system virus infected applications that are known by users to provide services such as photo editing, poster gallery, system optimization as well as wallpapers for users. That is why they are very popular and therefore have a large number of Downloads.

These applications are dangerous because, although they perform the promised services, they also serve intrusive ads, and users subscribe to paid services. And steal social media accounts from devices where they are downloaded.

In the same way, it affects the mobile battery, because it works in the background, according to the information collected by Dr. web.

This is the list of apps that spy on you

The following apps are spying on you and A must erase from your Android phone They recorded more than 10 million downloads, but it turns out that they are infected with ad trojans from Android.

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter

Photo Editor: Retouch & Crop

Photo Editor: Artistic Filters

Photo Editor – Layout Maker

Photo Editor & Background Eraser

Photo Editor and Exif

Photo Editor – Filter Effects

Filters and photo effects

Photo Editor: Blur Image

Photo Editor: Cut and Paste

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIFs

neon keyboard theme

Neon Theme – Android Keyboard

cache cleaner

smart charging

FastCleaner: Money Cleaner

Summon Skins – Summon Themes

funny caller

CallMe phone themes

Incoming call: contact background

MyCall – Personalize your calls

caller theme

caller theme

Funny Wallpapers – Live Wallpapers

4K auto wallpaper changer

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers

Stock wallpapers and backgrounds

Notes: Reminders and Lists

