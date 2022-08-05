These are the 28 apps that are spying on you and you should delete them right now from your cell phone
Android users are accustomed to Download apps It can be useful or entertaining, and is often just driven by comments or interests, without paying much attention to terms and conditions.
According to security company Dr.Web, there are approximately 28 operating system virus infected applications that are known by users to provide services such as photo editing, poster gallery, system optimization as well as wallpapers for users. That is why they are very popular and therefore have a large number of Downloads.
These applications are dangerous because, although they perform the promised services, they also serve intrusive ads, and users subscribe to paid services. And steal social media accounts from devices where they are downloaded.
In the same way, it affects the mobile battery, because it works in the background, according to the information collected by Dr. web.
This is the list of apps that spy on you
The following apps are spying on you and A must erase from your Android phone They recorded more than 10 million downloads, but it turns out that they are infected with ad trojans from Android.
- Photo Editor: Beauty Filter
- Photo Editor: Retouch & Crop
- Photo Editor: Artistic Filters
- Photo Editor – Layout Maker
- Photo Editor & Background Eraser
- Photo Editor and Exif
- Photo Editor – Filter Effects
- Filters and photo effects
- Photo Editor: Blur Image
- Photo Editor: Cut and Paste
- Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIFs
- neon keyboard theme
- Neon Theme – Android Keyboard
- cache cleaner
- smart charging
- FastCleaner: Money Cleaner
- Summon Skins – Summon Themes
- funny caller
- CallMe phone themes
- Incoming call: contact background
- MyCall – Personalize your calls
- caller theme
- Funny Wallpapers – Live Wallpapers
- 4K auto wallpaper changer
- NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers
- Stock wallpapers and backgrounds
- Notes: Reminders and Lists
