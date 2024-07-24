These are the text messages that can ruin your summer

Cedric Manwaring July 24, 2024 0
These are the text messages that can ruin your summer

A few days ago, a new scam was making the rounds on the mobile phones of thousands of people. Specifically, those who had installed a booking app and a confirmed reservation to enjoy a well-deserved summer vacation. The scam was announced by OCU (Consumer and User Organization) via their social networks, who report a serious condition Identity theft and attempted fraud.

What is happening? OCU warns of a group of people Pretend to be employees of the hotel where you booked your vacation.which claims that it is necessary to complete certain information in order to confirm the reservation and warns of the possibility of immediate cancellation if the said information is not verified.

After completing two messages, users are directed to an external booking page. Fill in a series of information, including the required banking and personal information..

As you can imagine, once this data is sent, the balance of the linked accounts is triggered. Risk of theft within minutes.

CaixaBank, Santander and BBVA customers, victims of online fraud, booking

SMS and emails are not coming from the booking app itself.

As OCU correctly stated, the real danger of this scam is: The origin of the messages, which arrives in the booking inbox, in the same way that accommodations normally do to inform the user of real changes to the booking. It's easy to be alert when these types of scams arrive via SMS, but things change if they do. Notifications are sent from the platform where you made the reservation..

How is that possible? Although there is no official information, it is possible that scammers have managed to do so. Bypass booking securitythey can access platform messages and can refer to accommodation booking information. From there, they just need to contact users and impersonating a hotel Which they booked themselves.

More Stories

Kamala Harris raises .5 million from small donors in first five hours of campaign

Kamala Harris raises $27.5 million from small donors in first five hours of campaign

Cedric Manwaring July 22, 2024 0
Microsoft Global Failure Today July 19: Airlines Resume Service But Delays Continue | Live

Microsoft Global Failure Today July 19: Airlines Resume Service But Delays Continue | Live

Cedric Manwaring July 20, 2024 0
For the first time, Biden opens the door to resigning from the presidential race

For the first time, Biden opens the door to resigning from the presidential race

Cedric Manwaring July 18, 2024 0
Latest Trump News and Investigations After Assassination Attempt Live

Latest Trump News and Investigations After Assassination Attempt Live

Cedric Manwaring July 17, 2024 0
Mexicans Can Now Travel to Thailand Without a Visa… This Is How Much a Plane Ticket Costs

Mexicans Can Now Travel to Thailand Without a Visa… This Is How Much a Plane Ticket Costs

Cedric Manwaring July 16, 2024 0
Argentina vs. Colombia: Goals, Video, Result of Copa America 2024 Final | Toden Argentina vs. Colombia

Argentina vs. Colombia: Goals, Video, Result of Copa America 2024 Final | Toden Argentina vs. Colombia

Cedric Manwaring July 15, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

These are the text messages that can ruin your summer

These are the text messages that can ruin your summer

Cedric Manwaring July 24, 2024 0
The accumulated trade deficit with China is .1 trillion.

The accumulated trade deficit with China is $1.1 trillion.

Mia Thompson July 22, 2024 0
Kamala Harris raises .5 million from small donors in first five hours of campaign

Kamala Harris raises $27.5 million from small donors in first five hours of campaign

Cedric Manwaring July 22, 2024 0
Qatar Chamber stresses importance of investment in East Africa

Qatar Chamber stresses importance of investment in East Africa

Mia Thompson July 21, 2024 0
Microsoft Global Failure Today July 19: Airlines Resume Service But Delays Continue | Live

Microsoft Global Failure Today July 19: Airlines Resume Service But Delays Continue | Live

Cedric Manwaring July 20, 2024 0