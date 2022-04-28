Defining a science, technology and innovation program aimed at responding to various problems is a fundamental action of the Ministry of Construction

The organization, together with the Central University of Las Villas, proposes a strategy to strengthen the working system of these pillars, as well as to create high-tech companies linked to educational centers.

This path will allow a qualitative leap in the management of its operations, in a short time and with the least amount of resources, according to José Fernando Martina, Director of the Center for Research and Development of Structures and Materials at the mentioned university.

Today’s Building Fair Scientific Conference proposes, among other topics, a discussion on the use of building systems, bridge and road maintenance and repair.