They attacked Tata Martino and demanded his resignation in the stadium tunnel after the loss to the United States.

58 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Cincinnati – Gerardo Martino suffered further humiliation as he left the press conference room. The humiliation greater than the third mockery of Greg Berhalter and the United States in five months. Beating his shading team in Cincinnati. He gets to blame the Mexicans when they see “dousacerou” pop up hard. Better than the bombastic claim on social networks #FueraTata and #TataOut.

Crowd of fans, wait in the hall. They threw themselves on him while he was guarded towards the locker room. “Give it up, you deserve it!”. “Quit, you deserve v…!”. “Get out, you’re useless!” “Go Tata, you are a pen…”. This and more, can be heard in the videos recorded of him leaving the press room. These were just a few of the apathy that violently exploded in the gut of Cincinnati TQL Stadium.

The intense chorus of insults and expletives in the TQL stadium-level lobby, accessed by fans who purchased tickets with VIP privileges, accompanied him as he and his entourage speeded up their pace.

Gerardo Martino did not reply. He only showed amazement and quickened his pace. The honeymoon is finally over, and divorce is inevitable.

Again, lack of density

At the press conference, Gerardo appealed to Martino, again, under the guise of an expression that reveals little and hides much. “It was lacking in intensity.”

He was immediately asked for an explanation about this frequent reversal, about the “lack of sharpness”, when Mexico plays poorly, which has been consistent in 2021, especially against the United States, with three defeats in five months, including the team’s defeat. Friday evening, Nations League final and Gold Cup final.

“My players are quality and as long as they are strong, we have been better than the USA, which has dynamics and has maintained that intensity. It could be a reflection of fatigue, lack of continuity in their teams, and then how it happened to us. The opponent starts to excel.”

In addition, Martineau rules out that the restraint he was subjected to in the United States affects him personally.

I have already made it clear that this is not a personal confrontation. It’s not that the United States has defeated me. “I understand the importance of getting three defeats against an opponent, which the Mexicans always want to beat, but the most important thing is to get back on track in a draw,” Martino said.

In addition, Martino concedes that from the end of the first half, he realized that Mexico began to give in, losing space, balls and strength, and he could not anticipate, or solve in the second half, when America flooded. strangle him

“It was – in Tata’s opinion – a game with changing moments. We were the first to have chances in the first half, with two very clear situations, but we didn’t take advantage of them. When we lowered the intensity in the second half, which was already visible in the first half, they managed to manage The match was scored and the winning goals were scored.

Although the suppression of Mexico’s defenses was shattered throughout the match, Gerardo Martino had another perception on the sides and in the inner lanes. “I don’t feel like we have defensive issues,” while the roads that opened in Cincinnati, both Chaka Rodriguez and Jesus Gallardo, were freely circulated by both sides, leaflets and US ends.

Weird details. Tata Martino accepts that Berhalter played with him in the same way and that he, in turn, responded to him in the same way, in these three defeats in five months.

The Argentine coach is the first coach in the history of Mexico to suffer three consecutive defeats against the United States.

