They can reveal an affidavit justifying the search for Mar-a-Lago

(CNN) – Federal Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday raised the possibility of publishing a significantly modified version of the affidavit Recorded by Mar-a-Lago.

The judge plans to hear more details from the Justice Department over the next week regarding the length of the document that investigators want to keep secret, as the affidavit outlines the steps and methods of the investigation that led to the need for the record.

Reinhart said he was not yet convinced that the full statement should remain confidential to the public.

“I’m not prepared to specify that the affidavit has to be completely sealed” based on the record it has now, Reinhart said, adding that there are “parts” that can be made public.

Reinhart said prosecutors will have the opportunity to propose amendments and explain why every piece of information is kept out of the public eye. These proposals are due to be presented on Thursday.

Reinhart indicated that he could then have additional confidential discussions with the Justice Department before making his decisions on transparency.

Earlier on Thursday, Reinhart said he would release some other procedural documents currently sealed in the search warrant file.

According to the judge’s comments, the documents submitted are the Department of Justice’s request to seal the warrant documents, the warrant granting the seal request, and the criminal cover sheet.