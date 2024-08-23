They canceled it in China because she's a real woman – Kodasai

A 2017 news story about China's rag subculture has resurfaced and spread on Japanese comment forums, generating a new wave of discussion and reaction. The original controversy revolved around an incident in which a wealthy follower discovered that his favorite streamer, who introduced himself as “Trabito” on his live stream, was actually a biological woman. This discovery led the viewer to accuse the broadcaster of fraud, as he had built a large fan base under the assumption that he was a man disguised as a woman.

In the incident that occurred seven years ago in China, the follower in question had been a loyal fan for years, investing large sums of money in gifts for the streamer. However, her loyalty collapsed when she asked the announcer to sing a military song with a male voice, and she was unable to comply with the request. This made the follower suspect that “Al-Trabito” was actually a woman, which he later confirmed, prompting him to file a fraud complaint with the authorities.

The news caused a stir in China's femboy community at the time, prompting several prominent media figures to weigh in.such as CC-chan (CC醬) and Xuan Mo Bao Bao (軒墨寶寶), known as “China's first 'trapito'”, They had to come out to defend their male identity. Both have issued statements on social media asserting that, despite their very feminine appearance, they are “both genuine men.” However, this defence was not enough to calm things down, as fans demanded evidence beyond just words.

This old incident has once again caught the attention of Japanese netizens, who have begun discussing the authenticity of the “breach” on their forums and comment platforms. In Japan, where otokonoko culture has also gained popularity, many users are wondering if similar situations could happen in their country. Reactions were mixed, with some defending the right of broadcasters to present themselves as they wish, while others expressed concerns about transparency and honesty in these communities.

As the debate raged, some members of the Otokonoko community in Japan began issuing their own statements to reaffirm their identity and avoid misunderstandings. But, as happened in China, verbal statements may not be enough to satisfy all followers, who are now more attentive and critical than ever.

fountain: Hashima Kiko