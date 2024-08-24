They discovered a fish in California that portends bad luck, and two days later they had an earthquake.

Almost legendary discovery

he Oarfish It inhabits the deepest waters of the ocean, and it is very rare to see it on the surface. But that is exactly what happened on the 10th of this month. And two days later, on the 12th, there was earthquake A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Los Angeles.

These animals are extremely rare to see. In fact, in the past 120 years, only 20 specimens have been seen near the coast, so their mythical status seems justified. In this case, it was a massive dead animal, measuring 3.7 metres long.

After finding a body fish, In such good condition, scientists took it to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There, they took samples to study, trying to figure out why this deep-sea fish was so close to shore.

Science vs. Myth

This discovery has intrigued scientists.

“There's this idea that they're a,” explained doctoral student Zachary Hepple. scary fish Or a bad omen and seems to refer to things like tsunamis or Earthquakes, But science differs.

A Studying For 2019, there is no relationship between Oarfish and Earthquakes. “There doesn't really seem to be any correlation,” Hepple said. “But it's a really interesting data point because it shows how oarfish and human history have interacted over time.”

At present, it is impossible to deny that the animal appeared shortly before it appeared. earthquake, But what's most likely, at least to scientists, is that it's just a coincidence.

