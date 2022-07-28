They found the largest pink diamond in 300 years

Drafting

27 July 2022

With a weight of 34 grams, something that seems insignificant in another field, a rare pink diamond has been ranked as the largest discovered in the last 300 years.

to forbid 170 carats It was set Lulu RoseIn honor of the mine located in Angola, South Africa where it was found.

It is believed to be the largest pink diamond mined since 185 carats Daria Nourwhich was extracted from Akbar stone and is now among the Iranian crown jewels.

Lulu Rose is a type 2A diamond, which means it owns Few or no impurities.

“Being a record, this stunning pink diamond mined from Lulu shows that Angola remains a major player on the world stage,” said Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources.

It is the fifth largest diamond ever recovered from the Lulu Mine, a joint venture between Australia’s Lucaba Diamonds and the Angolan government.

How much is it?

I entered a diamond similar to Lulo Rose Tens of millions of dollars In the past.

one known as pink star Sold at auction in Hong Kong for $71.2 million in 2017.

It’s impossible to predict the monetary value of Lulo Rose until it’s cut, said Joanna Hardy, independent fine jewelry specialist.

Pink diamonds are extremely rare, but the same physical traits that make them rare also make them rare. Very difficult and difficult to shape.

image source, Getty Images explained, The Cullinan cut diamond is part of the British Crown Jewels.

Hardy said the stone is unlikely to end up in the public eye, or even auction off, because retailers have customers waiting to snap up such a rare find.

The largest known pink diamond is Daria Nourunearthed in India, which experts believe was carved from Akbar’s stone.

The largest rough diamond of any color ever recorded is a diamond CullinanFound in South Africa in 1905.

weight 3107 caratsWho weighs more than half a kilo 105 different stones.

The largest, Cullinan I, is the largest cut diamond in the world and is part of the UK’s Crown Jewels.