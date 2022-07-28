They found the largest pink diamond in 300 years

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Lucaba Diamond Company

With a weight of 34 grams, something that seems insignificant in another field, a rare pink diamond has been ranked as the largest discovered in the last 300 years.

to forbid 170 carats It was set Lulu RoseIn honor of the mine located in Angola, South Africa where it was found.

It is believed to be the largest pink diamond mined since 185 carats Daria Nourwhich was extracted from Akbar stone and is now among the Iranian crown jewels.

Lulu Rose is a type 2A diamond, which means it owns Few or no impurities.

More Stories

The latest global news brief today, July 27

11 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Can China shoot down Nancy Pelosi’s plane if it goes to Taiwan?

19 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The amazing bridge (Chinese construction) that finally unites the territory of Croatia

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Aloe vera juice to lose weight quickly: this is how it is prepared

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Why would Trump lose $103 million if he announced that he would run for president in 2024? – Finance

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

It has gone viral to show what supermarkets in Cuba look like

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Morant asserts that science will be part of rebuilding La Palma

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Basque youth collaborate on development projects in Africa and America

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

NASA will send more helicopters to Mars and this time they will have wheels

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

They found the largest pink diamond in 300 years

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

United States: Weather forecast for Washington, DC on July 28

3 hours ago Leland Griffith