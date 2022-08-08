They killed a 5-year-old girl and her father after being attacked in Zacatecas

a 5 year old girl so is Baba They were killed after being attacked by armed men in the Fresnello municipality, Zacatecas.

The State Bureau of Peace and Security reported that the attack took place last night in Guadalupe Victoria Street, in the Huertas de Abajo district.

According to the authorities, the girl was injured after the attack but died in hospital while receiving medical care.

Read: July concludes with 2,331 premeditated murders, the second month in which the most cases are recorded in 2022

La Vocería reported that the State Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out the corresponding procedures for the consolidation of the investigation file.

From January to June, in Zacatecas 468 investigation files into premeditated murders have been opened, according to figures released by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security Agency.

according to him SESNSPIn the period from January to June 2022, 12 thousand 952 premeditated murders were recorded in the country.