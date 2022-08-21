They offer a reward of 30,000 pesos to those who return school supplies from a medical student in Pachuca

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Pachuca. – A resident of Pachuca Hidalgo identified as Siegfrido Rivera offered a reward of 30,000 pesoswho stole notebooks, work files and computers from his son, who is studying medicine.

Via social media, he posted a message where he announced it He had stopped his car In the center of Pachuca, on Ignacio Zaragoza Street, in Unity, he said, there were study materials for his son.

He stressed, “Maybe the value of what he stole is not important at this time, they took his bag, his study notebooks, his medical tools, computers, and work files representing a class.”

He warned that there will not be any kind of legal action only Plans to restore work material to a young student He offered her 30 thousand pesos.

“Just think of what it means to a student so many nights, days, and months that one day you receive medical attention from someone who took your work tools, and you give your job back to someone who just wants to be a great doctor.

He expressed his regret that after seven o’clock in the afternoon, there is no security in the streets of downtown Pachuca, as he denounced the damage caused to many families by thefts that were registered without the authorities assuming their responsibilities.

Read also: Mayan Train, Dos Bocas and AIFA airline costs raise doubts

Subscribe here To receive directly in your email our newsletters about today’s news, opinion, weekend options, Qatar 2022 and many other options.

rdmd

More Stories

CITA presents plant science projects at the 31st International Congress of Horticulture – Spain

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

They take Dog and Cat Health and Wellbeing Day to Los Olivos in Hermosillo

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

UMCentral | news portal

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Removal of a large ovarian mass from a Puerto Rican woman

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Finlay, or the dedication of science ‘science’ granma

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Metaverse will revolutionize medicine – TyN . Magazine

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

They offer a reward of 30,000 pesos to those who return school supplies from a medical student in Pachuca

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

A new free PS2 emulator is sneaking into the Xbox Store

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Britons over 50 are back in shared homes due to rising rents

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Germany, UK and US demand ‘avoid military operations’ at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant | world | Dr..

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

CITA presents plant science projects at the 31st International Congress of Horticulture – Spain

9 hours ago Mia Thompson