They promote the well-being and physical health of their students

Due to the students’ interest in participating inHealth promotion and dissemination campaigns To improve their quality of life, thus obtaining effective functioning of a society University of Technological Torreon (UTT), the enterprise signed a cooperation agreement with Rotary Club Torreon Centenario.









© Submitted by Milenio

The goal is to work with students on issues of responsible sexuality and chronic disease. (Courtesy)





Raul Martinez Hernandez, Dean of UTT, and Linda Quinones Marrero, President of Torreon Rotary Club, they signed the agreement by which they seek to inculcate an integrated formation in students, with values, solidarity and social commitment, “that they always seek to support others and where we can contribute something. We are pleased to do synergy and cooperation in any activity with the Rotary Club of Torreon”, commented the President the University.

For her part, President Linda Quinones stressed that this relationship is essential Working with young people on different campaigns with themes on responsible sexuality and prevention of chronic diseases, so it starts with a visual campaign as part of the agreement.

In a statement it was announced that Vision campaign Where the Rotary Club supports the student community eye exams carried out in Room 2 and 3 of the Bonding Building, and in specific cases there were Donate and support university eye lenses Thanks to the great response from students, a second date to continue the campaign.

They were present when the agreement was signed Maila Villarreal ReyesVice President of Rotary Centennial Club; Laura Barazza Cifuentes, an active member of the club; Arturo Torres Medina, an active member of the club; Gerardo Delgado Salazar, Academic Secretary of UTT.

Beside Jesus Gerardo Serrano Mejia, UTT binding secretary; Jacqueline Davila SilvaDeputy Director of Academic Services at UTT, as well as Two students representing the university community.