They rescue a man and his dog from the sea while Helen is passing through the United States

They saved a man and his dog during Helen. Photos: AFP/US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard rescued a man from the sea A man and his dog. His boat sank in Hurricane Helen on the island of Florida.

This was the rescue of the man and his dog during Helen

Authorities released a video showing the moment a helicopter brought a man and his dog to safety afterward pelvis Your boat.

The events occurred 24 miles from Sanibel Island In Florida. Reports indicate that the boat broke down in the middle of the sea, so they were forced to call for help.

“Clearwater Air Force Station rescued a man and his dog during Hurricane Helen after their 36-foot sailboat collapsed 25 miles off Sanibel Island.”detail coastguard From the United States.

The man and his pet were on the boat during Hurricane Helen, which left extensive damage in Florida.

Rescue teams launched a stretcher Let them both come up and save them from the boat that had already broken down in the middle of the sea.

They are both fine

The efforts of rescuers caused both to happen He got out of the waterThat's why they are healthy.

The man and his dog were reported to be in good medical condition.he pointed out coastguard From the United States.

Also, after arriving on Earth, he was greeted by the man and his four-legged companion Medical care At Southwest Florida International Airport.

What were the man and his dog doing at sea?

The authorities said He ignores Why were the man and his dog at sea during Hurricane Helen?

However, according to reports from coastguardThe boat they were traveling on “He is adrift and damaged.”.

Traumatic rescue is part of Ruin Caused by the hurricane as it passed through Florida, where at least 33 people were killed.