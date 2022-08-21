They take Dog and Cat Health and Wellbeing Day to Los Olivos in Hermosillo

Hermosillo, Sonora. – Like every Saturday, the Department of Health (SSA) and Civil Animal Societies implemented a Dog and Cat Dog and Cat Care Day in the Los Olivos neighborhood.

On this occasion, neither the settlers nor the employees who treated the pets with their services stopped the heavy rains.



Such is the case of Rosa Isella Rosales, the neighbor who brought four kittens in order to spay them and receive the services rendered. In his opinion, it was a unique opportunity to help the family economy of citizens, because sometimes the pets could not be taken to the vet due to the high cost of consultations.

“This kind of spay service helps increase the number of animals, and in my case it helps because I rescued a kitten and she was pregnant when I rescued her, well, the litter was really big, it was six kittens. Now I have three kids and my mum left. I had to take my animals Pets need to be sterilized, which is very expensive, and one can save a lot these days because they don’t charge, everything is free.”

On this occasion, services were provided at Habitat in the Los Olivos neighborhood, where 91 sterilizations, 140 deworming, 85 veterinary consultations, 62 rabies vaccinations, 45 tick baths and 44 nail cuts were performed.