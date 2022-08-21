They’re looking for a suspect in shooting a man at a traffic light

a step.- A man was shot at a traffic light on the west side of El Paso. The Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in locating the people involved in this shooting through the Crime of the Week program.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, a 24-year-old man was driving on the 1000 block of Sunland Park Drive near I-10. A black car stopped next to the victim at a traffic light. The passenger in the car pulled out a pistol and shot the victim, shooting the victim in a harmless way.

Investigators found security cameras recording the suspect’s vehicle, a black 4-door BMW 5 Series believed to be a 2008 model year. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to immediately contact the Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566.-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

The guide will remain anonymous, and if his information leads to his arrest, he may be eligible for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. It is a non-profit organization that brings together society, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.