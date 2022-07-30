This is how to get a US tourist visa

Traveling to the United States is the goal or dream of some people, whether for study, to visit relatives, or for a simple tourist adventure.

Visiting the Grand Canyon, walking in Yellowstone National Park, shopping in Miami or strolling through Central Park in New York are some of the main attractions in the North American country.

However, to travel to the land of Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, a visa is necessary. The B1/B2 visa is for people who are traveling to the United States on a temporary basis. It can be for two reasons: for business (B1) or for pleasure or medical treatment (B2). These two visas are often combined and issued as a single visa: B1/B2.

EF It explains what are the requirements and the steps to be followed to achieve this.

The US Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) assumes that every B1/B2 visa applicant is a potential immigrant. This legal presumption must be overcome by showing that:

The purpose of your trip is for a temporary visit, such as for business, leisure or medical treatment.

You have planned to stay in the United States for a limited period of time.

Evidence of funds to cover your expenses while you are in the US territory.

That you have a residence outside the United States, as well as other social or economic ties that guarantee your return at the end of your visit.

Consular officials can determine if a person is ineligible for a visa, based on the INA. This could be for a number of reasons, such as a lack of evidence that meets the requirements. However, the person can do the operation again.

You can read more about these potential rejections at this link In English.

The B1/B2 visa application consists of five components:

Electronic order confirmation sheet, which is made using Form DS-160 In English. This form must be submitted online prior to scheduling an appointment for your interview at the Embassy.

A passport to travel to the United States that must be valid for six months longer than the time you will be staying in that country. If more than one person is included in your passport, each person who wants a visa must submit an application.

a Photography 5 cm x 5 cm (2″ x 2) were taken in the past six months.

A receipt showing the non-refundable payment of $160 for modified Visa application processing fee, to be paid in local currency. If the visa is issued, an additional reciprocity fee may apply for the issuance of the visa, depending on the nationality.

An interview appointment sheet confirming that you have scheduled your appointment through this site.

In addition, each person may submit documents of solvency that they consider to support the information submitted to the consular officer.

The first step is Payment of fees. This can be done online with a credit or debit card, or in cash at money center locations. If you plan to pay with cash, you must print the payment receipt before going to the branch and you must do so at the two points. At the current exchange rate (July 29), this amount corresponds to about 107,000 Japanese yen.

Recently it became clear that the US government will increase the cost of visas. However, after consultation EFthe US Embassy in Costa Rica indicated that this increase does not include petition-based visas, such as B1/B2.

The next step is to fill out the DS-160 form which you can find online at the end this link.

After that, the following is Schedule an appointment, for which you must create a user. You must have the passport number, the number on your bank receipt (which may appear as a “reference number”) and the 10-digit barcode from the confirmation page of your DS-160.

The appointments currently in progress are for 2023.

However, according to educational course Implemented by the embassy itself, if you already have a visa and it has expired in the last 48 months, you are a citizen or resident of Costa Rica and you have not violated any US law, you can apply for an interview exemption or drop box, and send documents only through Correos de Costa Rica. Applicants over 79 years of age or under 14 of parents holding a valid visa can apply to this mechanism.

The last thing is to come to the US Embassy on the day and time of the interview. You must bring a hard copy of your appointment, DS-160 confirmation page, photo and valid passport, all previous passports, and the original receipt for payment of the visa fee.

Since consular officials review each application individually, it is best to bring documents that support the application.

For example, it is better to take your itinerary; Current evidence of income, tax payments, and ownership of property or business and assets; A letter from your employer detailing your position, salary, length of employment, leave entitlement, and the purpose of the company; and criminal or judicial records, even if you have completed your sentence.

Additionally, if you are a student, you may submit your most recent academic reports or if you intend to visit a relative, provide evidence of their status.

If you have visited the United States before, bring documents proving your immigration or visa status.

Additionally, if you are traveling for medical treatment, you must bring relevant documents such as a medical diagnosis and a letter from a physician or medical center in the United States wishing to treat the disease.