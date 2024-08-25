This is the generation raised by millennial parents.

Children and adolescents Children Millennial generationwith a very close relationship with new technologies. This is Generation Alpha (Generation A or simply Generation A), which came to take from Generation Z The position of the younger.

to Experts like Joe Nellis Professor of Global Economics at United Kingdom Cranfield Business School“,”Generation Alpha consists of children born since 2010, the year Apple first launched the iPad.“This means that as Generation Z begins to integrate into the workforce, Generation A in its early school years.

This new generation is 100% digital.You've grown up seeing everything that's happening in the world through your smartphones, which will not only impact your experiences, but will also be crucial when interacting with your peers.

In contrast to the generation The first one is that analog devices are alien to it..

according to McKindle Company dedicated to research and data analysis, may be the largest generation in history, because by the end of this year there will be nearly 2 billion thousand in the world.

“The vast majority of them will be born in emerging markets and developing countries, and they are likely to have better prospects than their parents and grandparents as living standards improve in the years ahead.”

Jose Nelles, Cranfield School of Management.

What awaits General A?

For her part, Uruguayan psychologist Roberto Balaguer He explained to BBC This generation is often growing up in families where traditional parental roles are more blurred than they were decades ago, where tasks are shared as never before, and where Work-life balance is more important than ever..

However, not everything is fine, as the expert also believes that although the newborns of this generation have received more attention and presence from their parents, The ubiquity of technology can limit emotional availability. And the quality of care they receive.

Being a A generation that grew up in the era marked by the Covid-19 pandemicThis has greatly impacted their lives, creating a high-tech environment as a result of social distancing and quarantine.

also, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a crucial role in Alpha's life.Just as mobile phones and the internet were for previous generations, the integration of AI into education and gaming is enhancing emotional intelligence, personalized learning, and growth among these young people. This trend suggests that educational and work spaces will be impacted by this technology in the future.

However, the generation that enjoys constant digital connectivity faces challenges such as: Difficulty concentrating and tendency to speedAs sons. Millennial generation As younger siblings of Generation Z, the values ​​and behaviors of Generation Alpha are shaped by these older generations. This includes their approach to technology, education, and social issues.