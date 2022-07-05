This Motorola phone has set a new power record in AnTuTu

Involved

Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo’s mobile division, confirmed that the standard score of 1,1147,61 units registered on AnTuTu corresponds to the famous Motorola Moto X30 Pro, the “Frontier”.

We already knew that Motorola I was going to Introduce the famous border During the same month of July, although it is from China No specific dates have been provided yet For an event where Lenovo will play the bean in the important second half of 2022 that we’ve just started.

Be that way, get out of this The first smartphone with a 200 mega pixel camera It is approaching and the quality of the leaks continues to grow, so we can already tell you that on Weibo they say that Lenovo will rebrand this mobile as Motorola Moto X30 Proalso giving us their first steps in performance tests Breaking records in AnTuTu.

The truth is that we have to thank our colleagues from GizmoChina After this capture is retrieved from local social networks, where Chen JinGeneral Manager of Lenovo Mobile Division, confirmed this These 1,11,761 points effectively correspond to what will come next flagship phones With a 200 mega pixel camera.

We are in front of a New record in AnTuTuXiaomi managed to win the first place among the top of the range with a score of 1,113,135 points from Xiaomi 12S Pro recently introduced. It would definitely be an ephemeral record, since ASUS ROG Phone 6 It will also arrive in the next few hours at full power, although it is worth noting that the non-gaming smartphone, strictly surpasses these phones the games.

The first photo of the best Motorola Frontier: Here’s the famous 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor

Here’s everything we know about the Motorola Moto X30 Pro

For a lot of power, Motorola will obviously turn to it Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with new 4nm lithography from TSMCwhich has already been proven to be more efficient and powerful than that used in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 manufactured by Samsung.

For the rest, there was talk of a simple design with high-quality materials, where a 6.67 inch curved OLED panel And FHD + with resolution 144Hz refresh rate Never seen in court excellent.

In the memory configuration we will see 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storageWith 4500 mAh battery and system Fast charging up to 120W That would drop to 30 or 50 watts if we used Qi-standard wireless charging.

As for photographic sensors, we’ll already have Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP Accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash and two additional cameras, Definitely an ultra wide angle and telephoto lens To add versatility and magnification to the recipe. In front, another sensor 60 megapixels It will also raise the level Photograph.

As for the presentation, well, we know it’s going to be in July, though He will probably leave at the end of the monthBecause the classic movie has not yet been sent to the media “Save the date” Which usually serves as an invitation and confirmation of the event… We must be careful!

All Motorola plans for 2023 revealed (including the foldable phone)

